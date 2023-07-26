Library program offers look at the Grand Canyon

The South Rim of the Grand Canyon is an awe-inspiring natural wonder that captivates visitors from around the world. Carved over millions of years by the mighty Colorado River, this vast and majestic gorge stretches for approximately 277 miles and plunges to depths of over a mile. With its breathtaking vistas, the South Rim offers an unparalleled panorama of colorful rock layers that tell the geological story of earth’s history. As the most accessible and popular side of the Grand Canyon, it welcomes millions of tourists every year to revel in its beauty and grandeur.
Join library staff and Kevin Hartley, a Sierra Club Outings Leader and Wilderness First Responder, at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in the meeting room at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., for an informative and engaging presentation on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
