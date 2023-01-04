Library hosts author of ‘Song of Herself’ at Saturday event

Rhonda Wiley-Jones, author of “Song of Herself,” will speak at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library on Saturday afternoon.

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will welcome author Rhonda Wiley-Jones for an “Author Talk” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in the library meeting room.

Wiley-Jones is the author of the newly released historical fiction book “Song of Herself,” which tells the story of American Fiona Weston in early 20th century India.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.