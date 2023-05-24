Kerrville Art Club honors Stimson as Artist of the Year

Kandi Stimson received recognition as Kerrville Art Club artist of the year for her watercolor painting, “For the Love of Aria,” at the club’s meeting on May 16.
Stimson, a watercolor artist, decided to paint “For the Love of Aria” after following the retired racehorse’s story on social media. Aria was relinquished to a horse rescue in Elizabeth, Colorado, by the Arapahoe race track manager after a leg injury. While recuperating from surgery, she became a barn favorite and known for her hugs, by placing her head over a person’s shoulder and pulling them closer. She was humanely euthanized during an irreversible case of colic, but not before an additional horse rescue group was started, called “For the Love of Aria.”
