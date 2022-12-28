Only a few seats remain for the Symphony of the Hills pops concert celebrating Western swing, the official music of Texas, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St. in Kerrville.
Seats can be reserved online at https://caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater box office, 830-896-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.