It’s cowboy day at Bandera museum

BANDERA — The Frontier Times Museum will celebrate the National Day of the American Cowboy on Saturday, July 22, with a family activity day geared toward the American cowboy.
For the kids, the museum will host a Cowboy Scavenger Hunt, where little buckaroos are invited to find artifacts throughout the building that were used by actual cowboys — some more than 100 years old.
