The Kerr Regional History Center will host a Church Punch Reception at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, to celebrate the traditional punches of the four denominations that originally comprised the historic Union Church.
“The role of faith communities in Texas has been characterized as the ‘single most important cultural and social force behind the Texas frontier,’” a city spokesperson said in a press release. “And important to any social gathering are the food and drinks that are shared, so come share a fun part to any church gathering — the punch.”
