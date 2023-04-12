High-energy, barbershop-style concert coming to F’burg

Presenting barbershop-style harmony mixed in with high-energy choreography and colorful costuming will be the San Antonio-based Alamo Metro Chorus, which will perform Sunday, April 16, in the sanctuary of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. The 3 p.m. program will be the seventh of eight concerts hosted by the Fredericksburg Music Club during its 2022-23 season.
Seating for the 3 p.m. concert in the sanctuary of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 1800 N. Llano St., will begin at 2:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The performance is free, although goodwill offerings are welcome.
