The Guadalupe Watercolor Group will host its first meeting of the 2023-24 season at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the basement of the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St.
Barbara Rallo will offer a demonstration at this month’s meeting. Known for her sketches and paintings of France, Rallo won the 2016 June/July Sketchbook Award for the PleinAir Magazine Salon and the 2014 Plein Air Eaton Quick Draw “Best Non-Competition Artist” Award.
