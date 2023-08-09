Chad Hill with 106.1 FM The River and the Color of Clay, a paint-your-own pottery space in Kerrville, will host a fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, to help fund the upcoming Kerrville Pets Alive! spay and neuter clinic.
Supporters will have the choice of painting a cat or dog bisque pottery dish, with prices ranging from $35 to $60. The dish will be glazed and available for pickup.
