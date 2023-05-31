FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Theater Company will host auditions for its summer finale musical, “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South in Fredericksburg. Actors must prepare 32 bars of a Johnny Cash song (preferred) or a song from a classic country music artist.
“Please choose a song that best shows your vocal range and abilities,” a spokesperson for the FTC said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.