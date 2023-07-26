FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Theater Company has announces the cast of “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash,” which will open for a two-week run on Aug. 11. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 11-20, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family.
