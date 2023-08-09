Friday reception opens Member’s Exhibit at Hill Country Arts Foundation

This painting is just one of many featured in the new exhibit at the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center at the Hill Country Arts Foundation. The public is invited to attend an artists reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the HCAF, to celebrate the opening of the 2023 HCAF Member’s Show.
INGRAM — The Hill Country Arts Foundation Member’s Exhibit opens Friday, Aug. 11, and runs through Sept. 15 at the Duncan-McAshan Gallery on the grounds of HCAF, featuring works by more than 30 HCAF artist members.
“From oils to collage to pottery, this exhibit showcases some of the area’s finest artists, with a wide variety of themes and mediums,” said Rosanne Thrall, HCAF visual arts director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.