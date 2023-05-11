The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Movies in the Park” series for 2023 will continue this Saturday, May 13, at dark at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, with a showing of “Minions: Rise of Gru,” rated PG.
“This event will happen, rain or shine,” a city spokesperson said in a press release. “In the case of rainy weather, the movie will be moved inside the Recreation Hall in the park. Bring something to sit on and enjoy an evening with your family.”
