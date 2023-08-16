Final performances of ‘A Murder is Announced’ this weekend

Bunny, played by Louise Vermillion, reads the ominous notice in the Chipping-Cleghorn Gazette that “A Murder is Announced,” launching the mystery at the heart of Playhouse 2000’s current production in The Cailloux Theater, with just three more performances this weekend. Reacting to the strange announcement are, from left, Patrick, played by Treston Mack; Leticia Blacklock, portrayed by Amy Goodyear; Bunny; and Julia, played by Tasha Remschel.
The Playhouse 2000 smash-hit production of Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced” will have its final three performances this weekend, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
The Sunday matinee will be followed by a cake and punch reception in honor of the volunteer cast and crew who have worked on the show for the past nine weeks.
