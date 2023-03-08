Filling the seats with young fans: More than 3K local youngsters attend free shows through Young People’s Performance Series

More than 1,500 elementary school children from five area school districts enjoyed the Tutti Frutti Theatre Company’s “The Ugly Duckling,” which was presented by Playhouse 2000 and the Young People’s Performances Series earlier this month.
Playhouse 2000 will host two exciting events seen for free by more than 3,000 school children this month in the 11th year of their Young People’s Performances series.
Nearly 1,600 kindergarten, first and second grade students from Kerrville, Ingram, Center Point, Hunt and Bandera school districts — plus Notre Dame and St. Peter’s private schools and home schooler groups — saw one of the two performances of “The Ugly Duckling” by England’s Tutti Frutti Theatre Company on Friday, March 3, at the Cailloux Theater.
