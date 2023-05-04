FREDERICKSBURG —The Hill Country Film Society, a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide year-round independent film programming and education in the Hill Country and be host to the annual Hill Country Film Festival in Fredericksburg on June 1-4, has partnered with Hoffman Haus to host a screening of “Buck Alamo,” directed by Ben Epstein.
The screening is part of the society’s Indie Film Series. It will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Great Hall at Hoffman Haus, 601 E. San Antonio St. in Fredericksburg. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.
