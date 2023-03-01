FREDERICKSBURG — On Tuesday, March 7, the Fredericksburg Theater Company will announce selections for its 27th season with a Season Announcement Celebratory Performance. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a limited food and wine celebration in the lobby, followed by the live performance at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
Attendance is exclusive to FTC donors. Donations can be made by calling the box office at 888-669-7114 or by going online to www.fredericksburgtheater.org.
