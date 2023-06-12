On Saturday, the Hill Country Youth Event Center was the site of Cody’s Car Show.
In its seventh year of existence, all proceeds of the event will go to the Cody Blain Adams Memorial Scholarship Fund. The program provides funding for band students who are high school seniors in surrounding areas. It was created in memory of Adams, a 2013 Center Point High School graduate who was killed by a drunk driver in an auto accident in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.