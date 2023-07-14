Lanza Teague, executive director of the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, explains the medium used by artist Andrea Rummel on her piece, “Keeper of the Birds.” The felted work is on display as part of the Hometown Crafts Teachers Art Show.
Teacher and artist Andrea Rummel works in her home studio making a wine koozie. She uses a felting technique for many of her projects.
The Hometown Craft Teachers Show has inspired some interesting creations this year at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center in Kerrville.
One of those creations currently on display at KACC is a fiber arts needle felted piece titled “Keeper of the Birds.” Its creator is Andrea Rummel, a retired public school teacher who stays active teaching summer art camps. The piece depicts a deer with an extended set of antlers and several birds perched on top of the longer-than-usual antlers.
