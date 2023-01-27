The 2023 Annual EasterFest, Car Show, Chili and BBQ Cook-Off is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Flat Rock Park. The annual event is hosted by Leadership Kerr County, a program of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, and local sponsors are being sought to suport the event.
“EasterFest has been a Kerrville tradition for decades and is a staple event for Kerr County families,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release. “Families enjoy the biggest ‘egg-stravaganza’ in the county, the best chili and barbecue contest of the year, a car show, retail, food and game vendors, activities for kids and simply spending the day before Easter together on the banks of the beautiful Guadalupe River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.