Science Mill to host grand opening of its new Food Forest on Aug. 19

The Science Mill’s new Food Forest includes raised-bed gardens to teach sustainability. The grand opening of the new exhibit is set for Aug. 19.

JOHNSON CITY — To grow appreciation of nature and the environment, the Science Mill is introducing its newest exhibit — the Food Forest — at a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 101 South Lady Bird Lane, Johnson City. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m.

The all-new Food Forest is located in the museum’s Science & Art Park. The living space features raised beds planted with a variety of native fruits and vegetables, a striking herb spiral and saplings of fig and pear trees.

