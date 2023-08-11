Science Mill to host grand opening of its new Food Forest on Aug. 19

JOHNSON CITY — To grow appreciation of nature and the environment, the Science Mill is introducing its newest exhibit — the Food Forest — at a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 101 South Lady Bird Lane, Johnson City. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m.
The all-new Food Forest is located in the museum’s Science & Art Park. The living space features raised beds planted with a variety of native fruits and vegetables, a striking herb spiral and saplings of fig and pear trees.
