Danny Conner’s Reptile Adventures will be at the Cailloux Theatre at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19. The free program is part of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.
“With an impressive career spanning more than three decades, Conner has devoted his life to the care and preservation of reptiles,” a city spokesperson said in a press release. “His profound love, unwavering passion and extensive knowledge of these remarkable and captivating creatures shines through in his interactive and enlightening presentations.”
