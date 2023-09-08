Quilt up for grabs

Members of the Quilters Group at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church display the quilt to be auctioned off during the church rummage sale on Sept. 16. The group invites area quilters of all levels — from experienced to those interested in learning the process — to join them at 9 a.m. each Tuesday in the church fellowship hall at 135 Methodist Encampment Road.
