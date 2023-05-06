In conjunction with the Kerrville Police Department, the McDonald’s at 2128 Sidney Baker St. — near Interstate 10 — will host this spring’s Coffee with a Cop event from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.
This local event brings law enforcement officers and the community they serve together over coffee to discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships in an informal, relaxed environment, according to a McDonald’s spokesperson.
