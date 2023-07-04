Kerrville Pets Alive! volunteers will be at the Kerr County Animal Services shelter this evening to help comfort animals during Fourth of July fireworks shows.
“KPA! will have a sit in at the shelter furing the Fourth on the River fireworks,” a spokesperson for the local nonprofit said in a press release. “We will camp out with the impounded animals, share treats and toys with them and play soothing music.”
