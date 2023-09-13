The Outdoor Painters Society and Kerr Arts and Cultural Center will kick off this year’s Paint Kerrville, a Plein Air Competition Event, on Monday, Sept. 18, with 50 artists competing for more than $5,000 in prizes.

Artists will paint on location throughout Kerrville and Kerr County over four days.

