Paintings are on display in front of the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center during last year’s Paint Kerrville event hosted by the Outdoor Painters Society. This year’s event will kick off on Monday, Sept. 18, and will feature 50 artists painting throughout the area for four days.
An artist works on a painting of the Guadalupe River during last year’s Paint Kerrville competition hosted by the Outdoor Painters Society and Kerr Arts and Cultural Center. This year’s event will get underway Monday, Sept. 18.
Courtesy
The Outdoor Painters Society and Kerr Arts and Cultural Center will kick off this year’s Paint Kerrville, a Plein Air Competition Event, on Monday, Sept. 18, with 50 artists competing for more than $5,000 in prizes.
Artists will paint on location throughout Kerrville and Kerr County over four days.
