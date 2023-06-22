Neil Simon comedy-drama opens Friday at VK Garage Theater

David Cummings, right, is Herb, and Stephanie Wienke is Libby, the almost-forgotten daughter who shows up on his doorstep in this scene from “I Ought To Be In Pictures,” the Neil Simon comedy-drama being presented by Playhouse 2000 in the VK Garage Theater beginning Friday.
Neil Simon, perhaps the most popular playwright in the history of Broadway, will be featured when Playhouse 2000 presents his warm-hearted comedy-drama “I Ought To Be In Pictures” in the VK Garage Theater beginning Friday.
Simon penned “I Ought To Be in Pictures” in 1979, and it opened on Broadway in April 1980. Two years later, it was turned into a popular motion picture with Walter Matthau in the lead role.
