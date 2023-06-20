Native Plant Society of Texas book club to meet Wednesday

The Native Plant Society of Texas and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host a bi-monthly book club with a focus on the wonders of the natural world. This week’s event is set for noon Wednesday, June 21, in the library meeting room.
The public is invited to join in a discussion on the book, “Attracting Birds, Butterflies and Other Backyard Wildlife,” by David Mizejewski.
