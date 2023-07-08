MOWA hosts Western pop artist Schenck

The Museum of Western Art will host a special reception for award-winning Western pop aSrtist Billy Schenck on Saturday, July 15. Making this reception even more unique is the opportunity for visitors to sit in on a live podcast recording between Schenck and museum Executive Director Darrell Beauchamp.
“Attendees will see a slightly different art form than they’re used to here,” Beauchamp said. “Billy Schenck is known as one of the originators of the contemporary ‘Pop’ Western movement, along with artists Fritz Scholder and Luis Jimenez, whose talents provided a conceptual and aesthetic counterpoint to traditional Western art. Billy Schenck has been a true giant in this unique Western art form for four decades and we are very honored to have him in Kerrville.”
