The Kerrville Tractor Supply store will host a Farmers Market, featuring locally grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Alberto Rodriguez, manager of the Kerrville store. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships while supporting the rural lifestyle, and this event allows us to do just that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.