Limited tickets are still available for the Tuesday, Sept. 19, Healing Hearts Celebration, the longest running charity event in Kerr County.

Celebrating 47 years, the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will host the fun event to raise funds for enrichment programs at the ranch’s three campuses: Hill Country Youth Ranch in Ingram, Big Springs Ranch in Leakey and Enhanced Horizons in Ingram.

