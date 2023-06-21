Hill Country author Larry Morris will discuss his sci-fi book series “Salvage” at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library on Saturday, June 24. The program will begin at 2 p.m. in the library’s first-floor meeting room. The event is free and open to the public.
The “Salvage” series is set in the 2040s and follows commercial teams whose job is to clean up lower Earth orbit of space junk. What they find is beyond anything they expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.