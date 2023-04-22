Kroc Center to showcase activities at open house

The Kerrville Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host its first Open House from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
“We are so much more than a gym, and we want to invite our beloved community members to come and see that for themselves,” a Kroc spokesperson said in a press release. “Every facet of the Kroc Center will be showcased, with each of our team members there to give an entirely free demonstration of all the great things the Kroc has to offer its community members and their families.”
