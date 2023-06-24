Kerrville neighborhood hosts July 4th bike parade

The Bluebell Hills Neighborhood is inviting the public to join in its fourth year of the revival of the July 4th bike parade.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. with a Kerrville Fire Department fire truck leading the way from the new Trinity Baptist Church building out onto Bluebell and onto the usual 1.5 mile route. The parade starts and ends in the church parking lot near the portico on the Galbraith side of 800 Jackson Road.
