‘Kerrville 101’ offers introduction to local history

The Kerr Regional History Center has launched a new standing exhibit titled “Kerrville 101.”
“The Kerr Regional History Center has a long tradition of hosting temporary exhibits on various topics,” a city spokesperson said in a press release. “This new exhibit will augment those efforts and provide, as the name implies, an introduction to local history and the region’s unique stories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.