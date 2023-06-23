This Saturday afternoon, the Hill Country Amatuer Radio Club will be conducting its yearly field day at River Star Park in Kerrville. The event will take place adjacent to the Youth Event Center and will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m.
The purpose of the field day is to practice using amateur radio equipment, also known as ham radio. Club treasurer Clay Lambert believes it is vital to check the emergency preparedness of ham radio systems in the event of a malfunction of standard technological equipment.
