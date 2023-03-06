The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host the next installment of Gardening 101 at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in the library meeting room.
“Master Gardener Jackie Skinner will discuss native and adapted ornamental grasses that can help deer-proof your landscape and give your yard a sensational appearance for minimal care,” a spokesperson for the city of Kerrville said in a press release.
