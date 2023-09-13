Donald S. Frazier, of The Texas Center at Schreiner University, will talk on the times Texas was an independent country at a free program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 19, at the Pioneer Museum Sanctuary, 312 W. San Antonio St., Fredericksburg.
Frazier will share “The Accidental Republic: When Texas was an Independent Country,” the story of the “turbulent” 10 years that Texas existed as an independent republic before becoming a state.
