The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Concerts by the River” series will continue at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.
“Come out and enjoy the beautiful river view and great live music provided by Landon Lloyd Miller and Rebecca Loebe,” a city spokesperson said in a press release. “This event is free to the community and visitors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.