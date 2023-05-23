The Kerrville Folk Festival, the long-running internationally recognized event, is set to begin its 51st gathering on Thursday, May 25, with 18 days of “concerts and camping in the beautiful Texas Hill Country,” at Quiet Valley Ranch, a 50-acre property 9 miles south of Kerrville.

Over the subsequent course of 18 days and evenings, music fans will have the opportunity to hear more than 70 artists and acts on several stages in an informal outdoor setting.

