George Oberg welcomes campers at Quiet Valley Ranch, the home of the 51st annual Kerrville Folk Festival. While campers have been setting up their sites since last weekend, the 18 days of live music will kick off on Thursday.
Tom Holden
Melissa Payne and Aurora Joleen work on a mural Monday afternoon as Quiet Valley Ranch prepares for the opening of the Kerrville Folk Festival.
Relaxing at Queens Corner at the Kerrville Folk Festival on Monday are, from left, Austin Pearce, Goffrey Wells, Maddilyn Ann, Kimber Wilison and Duckotah Taylor.
The Kerrville Folk Festival, the long-running internationally recognized event, is set to begin its 51st gathering on Thursday, May 25, with 18 days of “concerts and camping in the beautiful Texas Hill Country,” at Quiet Valley Ranch, a 50-acre property 9 miles south of Kerrville.
Over the subsequent course of 18 days and evenings, music fans will have the opportunity to hear more than 70 artists and acts on several stages in an informal outdoor setting.
