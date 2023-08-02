Father-daughter duo LP23 to play Music in the Park on Tuesday

COMFORT — Comfort Music in the Park will feature the music of LP23 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. This concert in Comfort Park, on the corner of Texas 27 and Broadway in Comfort, is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
“This is the first performance of LP23 at Music in the Park,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release. “LP23 is a dynamic father-daughter duo of Phil Green on guitar and Laura Srp on vocals. Get ready for a great selection of classic songs.”
