The Salvation Army will host its annual Back To School Bash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
“This free event is open to all in the community and a great way to get the whole family ready for the new school year,” a Salvation Army spokesperson said in a press release. “We hope to be a one-stop shop for you and your family by providing multiple family resource vendors to help with back-to-school preparations.”
