Brandon Bailey is a rising star in the world of Western art. Raised amid the natural beauty of Wyoming, this accomplished young man draws on his passion for capturing the
natural environment in his paintings — including wildlife that he’s viewed from all over the world. Prior to becoming a full-time artist, he spent years as a competitive bull rider on the rodeo circuit and subsequently had art commissioned by several Wyoming rodeo companies. His talent was recognized quickly and he was inducted into the prestigious Cowboy Artists of America group in 2021. He has gained a steady following from art collectors across the country and abroad and his authentically-detailed works can be found in many museums and private collections.
