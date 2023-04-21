Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St., will host a free community event to celebrate Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The family-friendly event will include action-oriented eco-talks, contests, live music and games. Members of local Boy Scout Troop 111 will be on hand to assist guests with making upcycled bird feeders.
