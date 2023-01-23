Bring bears, bunnies and Barbies to ‘Stuffed Animal Sleepover’

Parents and children are invited to bring a stuffed animal or doll to the library’s annual “Stuffed Animal Sleepover” from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
“Pajamas are welcome,” a spokesperson for the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library said in a press release. “After our lively story and craft, we will tuck the animals and dolls into bed and say good night. Children may return Monday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to discover the fun and mischief the stuffed animals had all night long.”
