The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host author David M. Hillis beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, to discuss his recently published book, “Armadillos to Ziziphus: A Naturalist in the Texas Hill Country.”
Hillis will cover reasons for the high biodiversity of the Hill Country, what we have lost and some ways we can support preservation and restoration of the area’s natural resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.