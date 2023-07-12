An improvised show, master class and panel discussion will be held Thursday to help people learn what it takes to make a living in the arts.
“Growing up it was hard to get a realistic picture of what we needed to do because everyone giving us advice was 40+ years older than us, or retired,” reads a statement from Kä Neunhoffer, a professional composer and musician who grew up in Kerr County. “We’re hoping to give a fresh young take on what is happening in the industry right now. We want to talk about the tough choices like school or going straight into work, what kind of day jobs and connections will keep you going, or what you can do to stay involved in the arts even if you choose to pursue something else professionally.”
