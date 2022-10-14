Area churches plan 3-day roping event, clinic

A three-day roping event and clinic will be kicked off by headers Nick Sartain and heelers Trey Johnson, two of the country’s top team ropers. The event will open the weekend of Oct. 21-23 in the Ridin’ The River Cowboy Fellowship Arena outside Bandera. The roping clinic will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
“This one-day clinic will cover groundwork, machine work and live cattle for headers and heelers,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release.
