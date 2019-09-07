Anyone who has driven past 125 Lehmann Drive in Kerrville during the past year has probably noticed that the grounds around the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center have undergone a transformation.
In 2018, the Upper Guadalupe River Authority completed the UGRA EduScape, which is an educational landscape that wraps around the building. Visitors can stroll along the landscape path to view numerous examples of practices that conserve water and protect the Guadalupe River through stormwater management. Interpretive signs enhance understanding of the landscape elements.
An additional feature is being added to the EduScape through a partnership with Kerr County. A rain garden and dry creek bed is being constructed along the parking lot to capture additional runoff in an effort to keep stormwater from flowing off the site and reaching the Guadalupe River.
Kerr County staff lent their expertise and equipment to excavate a trench along the parking lot as the first step in the construction of the rain garden.
“Our joint cooperation on this water conservation project is another example of the excellent working relationship between Kerr County and UGRA,” said Jonathan Letz, Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 3.
The next steps in the construction of the rain garden will be completed by Travis Pflughaupt of Beyond Irrigation, and the feature will be highlighted during UGRA’s upcoming seminar, “Landscaping to Keep Our River Healthy.”
UGRA, along with Kerr County, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Hill Country Master Gardeners, Beyond Irrigation, Medina Garden Nursery, and Hill Country Master Naturalists, will host this educational event from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
This seminar is free of charge and includes lunch.
Discussions will strategies and incentives to use landscaping to conserve water and control stormwater runoff to protect local waterways.
Professionals and
homeowners are encouraged to attend.
For information or to register, visit www.ugra.org.
