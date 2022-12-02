A special guest appearance by author Jason Stone, whose “Beauty of the Days Gone By” was released for distribution in October, will highlight the museum’s monthly Wild West Wine Wednesday on Dec. 7. The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 1550 Bandera Highway.
Stone grew up in Midland and currently lives in San Antonio. His book is based on historical events in Comancheria, the region of West Texas and New Mexico controlled by the Comanche in the 18th and 19th centuries.
